UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Stock Position Cut by Washington Trust Bank

Washington Trust Bank lessened its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,962 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 686 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group accounts for approximately 1.9% of Washington Trust Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Washington Trust Bank’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $16,415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. O Dell Group LLC boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 76.9% in the third quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 69 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 192.3% in the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 76 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on UNH. UBS Group decreased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. StockNews.com raised UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $617.00 to $627.00 in a report on Monday, April 17th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $610.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $596.00 to $562.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $600.88.

NYSE UNH traded up $6.60 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $495.54. The stock had a trading volume of 1,079,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,591,046. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $486.37 and its 200 day moving average is $506.06. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $449.70 and a twelve month high of $558.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $462.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.36, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.67.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.24 by $0.02. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.05% and a net margin of 6.16%. The firm had revenue of $91.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 13th were paid a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 10th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.18%.

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

