UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Stock Holdings Cut by Ibex Wealth Advisors

Ibex Wealth Advisors trimmed its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,103 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group accounts for approximately 2.2% of Ibex Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Ibex Wealth Advisors’ holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $9,598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 4,390 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,327,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Petredis Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth $16,572,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 179.9% in the fourth quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 1,198 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $645,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 18,881 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $10,010,000 after buying an additional 958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scharf Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Scharf Investments LLC now owns 2,269 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,203,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 86.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of UNH opened at $488.94 on Tuesday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $449.70 and a fifty-two week high of $558.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $486.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $506.06. The company has a market capitalization of $456.11 billion, a PE ratio of 22.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.67.

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.24 by $0.02. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.05% and a net margin of 6.16%. The business had revenue of $91.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.49 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 13th were paid a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 10th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.18%.

UNH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $591.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $630.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $605.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $600.88.

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

