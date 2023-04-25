United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Shares Gap Down to $195.85

United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $195.85, but opened at $182.67. United Parcel Service shares last traded at $179.02, with a volume of 2,920,905 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Melius initiated coverage on United Parcel Service in a research report on Monday, March 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $225.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $203.00 price target on United Parcel Service in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $195.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $214.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $195.22.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $152.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $187.19 and its 200 day moving average is $180.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.03 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 66.10% and a net margin of 11.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were paid a $1.62 dividend. This is a boost from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 49.09%.

United Parcel Service declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, January 31st that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the transportation company to reacquire up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other United Parcel Service news, insider Laura J. Lane sold 14,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.16, for a total value of $2,604,164.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other United Parcel Service news, insider Laura J. Lane sold 14,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.16, for a total transaction of $2,604,164.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 20,724 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.26, for a total value of $3,777,156.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,341 shares of company stock valued at $9,848,061 over the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United Parcel Service

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UPS. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 58.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc is a package delivery company, which engages in the provision of global supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain Solutions. The U.S. Domestic Package segment includes time-definite delivery of letters, documents, and packages.

