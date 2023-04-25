Unisync (TSE:UNI) Sets New 52-Week Low at $1.95

Unisync Corp. (TSE:UNI – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$1.95 and last traded at C$1.95, with a volume of 3200 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.97.

Unisync Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$2.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$2.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 184.38. The stock has a market cap of C$37.07 million, a P/E ratio of -49.25 and a beta of 1.56.

Unisync Company Profile

Unisync Corp., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes garments in Canada and the United States. The company offers offshore outsourcing, web-based business to business and business to consumer ordering, distribution, and program management systems. It also engages in the design, development, prototyping, and testing services; and textile research and sourcing, and manufacturing, communication, and customer services.

