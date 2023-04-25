Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) Price Target Lowered to $240.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from $245.00 to $240.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the railroad operator’s stock.

UNP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $243.00 to $240.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $210.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Union Pacific from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $218.00 to $241.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $203.00 to $202.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $215.56.

NYSE UNP opened at $200.28 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.11. Union Pacific has a 52-week low of $183.69 and a 52-week high of $242.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $198.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $203.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $6.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.03 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.91% and a return on equity of 57.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.57 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Union Pacific will post 11.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is 45.94%.

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total value of $532,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,324,040. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 90,390.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,697,556 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,836,353,000 after acquiring an additional 13,682,419 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth about $1,276,498,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 638.3% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,014,327 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $550,334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,741,490 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 102.4% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,436,789 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $727,715,000 after buying an additional 1,738,469 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Union Pacific by 44.3% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,823,848 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $998,874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480,557 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

