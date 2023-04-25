UBS Group Raises Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Price Target to C$192.00

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Rating) (NYSE:CNI) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at UBS Group from C$184.00 to C$192.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. UBS Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 19.60% from the company’s previous close.
CNR has been the subject of several other research reports. ATB Capital raised their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$175.00 to C$180.00 in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$169.00 to C$171.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Desjardins upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Canadian National Railway to a “sell” rating and set a C$150.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Atlantic Securities set a C$162.00 price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian National Railway presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$164.14.
Canadian National Railway Stock Down 4.6 %
Shares of CNR stock traded down C$7.73 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$160.54. 1,731,049 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,233,266. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$159.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$161.44. Canadian National Railway has a 1 year low of C$137.26 and a 1 year high of C$175.39. The firm has a market cap of C$107.17 billion, a PE ratio of 21.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.69.
Canadian National Railway Company Profile
Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.
