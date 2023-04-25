Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $31.31

Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $31.31 and last traded at $31.89, with a volume of 134278 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.06.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TRUP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Trupanion from $51.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Trupanion from $63.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Trupanion in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Trupanion from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on Trupanion from $68.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Friday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Trupanion currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.70.

Trupanion Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Insider Buying and Selling

Trupanion ( NASDAQ:TRUP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $246.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.28 million. Trupanion had a negative return on equity of 14.25% and a negative net margin of 4.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.16) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Trupanion, Inc. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of Trupanion stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total value of $141,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 833,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,558,707.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of Trupanion stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total transaction of $141,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 833,109 shares in the company, valued at $29,558,707.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Tricia Plouf sold 700 shares of Trupanion stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.76, for a total value of $41,832.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,451,534.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,300 shares of company stock worth $1,589,588 in the last three months. 5.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kopion Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trupanion during the third quarter valued at $3,388,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Trupanion by 6.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Trupanion by 1.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,573,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $331,221,000 after purchasing an additional 79,943 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Trupanion during the third quarter valued at $958,000. Finally, RV Capital AG boosted its position in Trupanion by 12.6% during the third quarter. RV Capital AG now owns 25,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.55% of the company’s stock.

Trupanion Company Profile

Trupanion, Inc engages in the provision of medical insurance for cats and dogs. It operates through the Subscription Business and Other Business. The Subscription Business segment is involved in the monthly subscriptions of pet medical insurance. The Others Business segment includes companies or organizations that choose to provide medical insurance for cats and dogs as a benefit to their employees or members.

