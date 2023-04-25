TriCo Bancshares (TCBK) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th.

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $114.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.53 million. TriCo Bancshares had a net margin of 29.97% and a return on equity of 11.98%. On average, analysts expect TriCo Bancshares to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Stock Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ:TCBK opened at $37.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. TriCo Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $37.41 and a fifty-two week high of $58.62. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.16.

Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. TriCo Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.50%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on TCBK shares. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of TriCo Bancshares from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on TriCo Bancshares from $61.00 to $52.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com lowered TriCo Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Stephens reduced their target price on TriCo Bancshares from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.17.

Institutional Trading of TriCo Bancshares

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 21.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at $210,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of TriCo Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at $209,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in TriCo Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth $302,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in TriCo Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth $428,000. Institutional investors own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

About TriCo Bancshares

(Get Rating)

TriCo Bancshares is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to retail customers and small to medium-sized businesses. It offers personal and business accounts, personal and business loans and credit, and personal and business services. The company was founded on October 13, 1981 and is headquartered in Chico, CA.

Read More

