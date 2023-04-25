Travel + Leisure (TNL) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL – Get Rating) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, April 26th. Analysts expect Travel + Leisure to post earnings of $0.77 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $899.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $913.96 million. Travel + Leisure had a net margin of 10.01% and a negative return on equity of 43.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. On average, analysts expect Travel + Leisure to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Travel + Leisure Trading Up 1.6 %

NYSE:TNL opened at $40.06 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.66. Travel + Leisure has a 12 month low of $33.57 and a 12 month high of $58.41. The business’s 50-day moving average is $39.61 and its 200 day moving average is $38.96.

Travel + Leisure Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.49%. This is a positive change from Travel + Leisure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Travel + Leisure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.35%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Travel + Leisure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Travel + Leisure from $62.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Travel + Leisure from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Travel + Leisure in a report on Monday, April 17th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.43.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director George Herrera sold 2,069 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total transaction of $77,649.57. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $219,100.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Olivier Chavy sold 2,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.51, for a total value of $99,401.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,411 shares in the company, valued at $465,536.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director George Herrera sold 2,069 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total transaction of $77,649.57. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,838 shares in the company, valued at $219,100.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Travel + Leisure

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TNL. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Travel + Leisure by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,053,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,336,000 after purchasing an additional 86,650 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Travel + Leisure by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure during the 4th quarter worth about $404,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure during the 4th quarter valued at about $644,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of Travel + Leisure by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 342,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,452,000 after purchasing an additional 42,806 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

About Travel + Leisure

Travel + Leisure Co is a membership and leisure travel company, with a portfolio of nearly 20 resort, travel club, and lifestyle travel brands. It operates through Vacation Ownership and Travel and Membership segments. The Vacation Ownership segment is involved in developing, marketing, and selling vacation ownership interests to individual consumers, providing consumer financing in connection with the sale of vacation ownership interests, and providing property management services at resorts.

See Also

