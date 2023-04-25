TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) Hits New 52-Week Low at $24.10

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $24.10 and last traded at $24.20, with a volume of 8024 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.44.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research firms recently issued reports on TOWN. Raymond James began coverage on TowneBank in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on TowneBank in a report on Friday, February 17th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on TowneBank from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on TowneBank in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
TowneBank Trading Down 1.9 %
The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.83.
TowneBank Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 30th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 29th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. TowneBank’s payout ratio is currently 35.38%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC purchased a new position in shares of TowneBank in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in TowneBank by 285.7% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. EMC Capital Management purchased a new position in TowneBank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in TowneBank by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,920 shares of the bank’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in TowneBank during the 1st quarter worth approximately $106,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.75% of the company’s stock.
About TowneBank
TowneBank engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services to individuals and small and medium size businesses. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. The Banking segment offers loan and deposit services to retail and commercial customers. The Realty segment focuses on the provision of residential real estate services and originations of a variety of mortgage loans.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on TowneBank (TOWN)
- PepsiCo Bubbles To All-Time High, More to Come
- 12 Best Agriculture Stocks to Buy Now
- 6 Best Healthcare Stocks to Buy Right Now
- Can High-Yield Whirlpool Spin Higher In 2023?
- Insiders Buy Wag! Group, Sell-Side Buys Too
Receive News & Ratings for TowneBank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TowneBank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.