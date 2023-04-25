Tokocrypto Hits Market Cap of $169.15 Million (TKO)

Tokocrypto (TKO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 24th. One Tokocrypto coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.34 or 0.00001237 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Tokocrypto has traded down 0.2% against the dollar. Tokocrypto has a total market capitalization of $169.15 million and $928,117.91 worth of Tokocrypto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Tokocrypto

Tokocrypto’s launch date was April 15th, 2018. Tokocrypto’s total supply is 497,801,124 coins. Tokocrypto’s official website is www.tokocrypto.com. Tokocrypto’s official Twitter account is @tkobytokocrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Tokocrypto Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tokocrypto is a cryptocurrency platform that was launched in 2018 and became the first entity registered under Indonesia’s Commodities Futures Trading Regulatory Agency. Their latest project, TKO, is a unique hybrid token that serves several purposes on the Tokocrypto blockchain platform, including participation in crypto exchanges, deposit and savings programs, cross-platform DeFi applications, and NFT marketplaces. Toko Token was launched in April 2021 and has attracted both private and enterprise users. Tokocrypto was created in partnership with Binance, which supports the project’s future development.”

