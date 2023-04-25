Tikvah Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Singular Genomics Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMIC)

Tikvah Management LLC lowered its holdings in Singular Genomics Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMIC – Get Rating) by 75.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 316,854 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000,000 shares during the period. Singular Genomics Systems comprises 0.3% of Tikvah Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Tikvah Management LLC owned approximately 0.44% of Singular Genomics Systems worth $637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Singular Genomics Systems by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,675,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,689,000 after purchasing an additional 143,465 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Singular Genomics Systems by 9.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,747,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,368,000 after buying an additional 311,078 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Singular Genomics Systems by 21.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,086,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,854,000 after buying an additional 191,784 shares during the period. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Singular Genomics Systems by 105.2% during the 3rd quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 881,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,203,000 after buying an additional 451,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Singular Genomics Systems by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 811,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,028,000 after acquiring an additional 67,455 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.33% of the company’s stock.

OMIC remained flat at $1.02 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 24,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,763. Singular Genomics Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.00 and a 52 week high of $4.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 17.72 and a current ratio of 19.01.

Singular Genomics Systems ( NASDAQ:OMIC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.08. As a group, research analysts forecast that Singular Genomics Systems, Inc. will post -1.44 EPS for the current year.

Singular Genomics Systems, Inc, a life science technology company, develops next generation sequencing and multiomics technology to build products for researchers and clinicians to advance science and medicine. The company manufactures G4 Instrument, a benchtop next generation sequencer to produce genetic sequencing results, as well as associated menu of consumable kits.

