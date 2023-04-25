Theta Network Price Tops $0.98 (THETA)

Theta Network (THETA) traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 25th. One Theta Network coin can now be purchased for $0.98 or 0.00003595 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Theta Network has traded down 17.5% against the U.S. dollar. Theta Network has a market cap of $984.17 million and approximately $11.25 million worth of Theta Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Theta Network alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001253 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $93.51 or 0.00341472 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Theta Network Coin Profile

Theta Network was first traded on November 23rd, 2017. Theta Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Theta Network’s official Twitter account is @theta_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Theta Network is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Theta Network’s official website is www.thetatoken.org.

Buying and Selling Theta Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta Network is a next-generation blockchain infrastructure for media and entertainment industries. It has a dual token system consisting of THETA and TFUEL. THETA is the governance token used for staking and protocol governance, while TFUEL is the operational token used for on-chain operations. The supply of THETA is fixed at 1 billion, while TFUEL’s supply increases annually at a fixed percentage. Theta 3.0 introduced new crypto-economics for TFUEL, including the concept of staking and burning to maximize its utility. Theta Network’s infrastructure enables existing media platforms to reduce costs and generate incremental revenues.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Theta Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Theta Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Theta Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Theta Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.