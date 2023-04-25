The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Holdings Raised by Banque Pictet & Cie SA

Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 377,813 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,542 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $32,824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DIS. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 167.5% in the 3rd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 412 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 86.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 567 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. 62.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

DIS opened at $99.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $99.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $84.07 and a 12-month high of $126.48.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.30. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 3.93%. The firm had revenue of $23.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, February 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim cut their price target on Walt Disney from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.65.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.21, for a total transaction of $108,444.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,883,244.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

