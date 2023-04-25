The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Shares Bought by Washington Trust Bank

Washington Trust Bank lifted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 841 shares during the quarter. Washington Trust Bank’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $8,547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PNC. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 39.2% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,913,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $435,463,000 after purchasing an additional 820,537 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,436,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,754,717,000 after buying an additional 595,811 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 428.6% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 579,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,869,000 after purchasing an additional 470,181 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 21.0% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,354,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $351,805,000 after purchasing an additional 408,829 shares during the period. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth $52,049,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $175.00 to $151.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $165.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Citigroup cut their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 17th. UBS Group upped their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Bank of America lowered The PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $157.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The PNC Financial Services Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.30.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Down 0.4 %

PNC stock traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $123.79. 897,723 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,583,355. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $135.87 and its 200-day moving average is $150.77. The company has a market cap of $49.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.46, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.51 and a 12 month high of $176.47.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.60 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.61 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 23.95%. The company’s revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.29 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 17th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.04%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO William S. Demchak acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $129.70 per share, for a total transaction of $129,700.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 525,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,137,765.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate and Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and Other. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

Further Reading

