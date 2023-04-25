The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $153.27.

SJM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on J. M. Smucker in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $168.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on J. M. Smucker from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on J. M. Smucker from $153.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on J. M. Smucker in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upgraded J. M. Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $132.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th.

Get J. M. Smucker alerts:

J. M. Smucker Trading Up 0.3 %

J. M. Smucker stock opened at $151.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $152.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $151.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. J. M. Smucker has a 52 week low of $119.82 and a 52 week high of $163.07. The stock has a market cap of $16.17 billion, a PE ratio of 22.84, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.22.

J. M. Smucker Dividend Announcement

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 8.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.33 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that J. M. Smucker will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.45%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Richard K. Smucker sold 26,294 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total value of $3,945,151.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 629,282 shares in the company, valued at $94,417,471.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Richard K. Smucker sold 51,373 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.27, for a total value of $7,925,312.71. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 640,409 shares in the company, valued at $98,795,896.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard K. Smucker sold 26,294 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total value of $3,945,151.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 629,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,417,471.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 122,462 shares of company stock worth $18,744,753. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of J. M. Smucker

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,721,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,722,666,000 after purchasing an additional 162,944 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 48,822.8% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,281,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,568,000 after purchasing an additional 2,277,097 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,253,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,401,000 after purchasing an additional 45,838 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 85,116.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,102,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,099,830 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 8.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,820,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,525,000 after purchasing an additional 139,158 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.21% of the company’s stock.

About J. M. Smucker

(Get Rating)

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for J. M. Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J. M. Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.