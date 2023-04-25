The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Shares Purchased by Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC

Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,530 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HM Payson & Co. increased its position in Hershey by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 3,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in Hershey by 3.5% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC increased its position in Hershey by 1.3% during the third quarter. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC now owns 3,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO increased its position in Hershey by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 8,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,978,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Hershey by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 54.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HSY has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Hershey from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Hershey from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $230.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Hershey from $251.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Hershey from $246.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $249.94.

Hershey Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HSY traded up $2.65 on Tuesday, reaching $263.65. 225,637 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,016,062. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.79, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.31. The Hershey Company has a fifty-two week low of $201.42 and a fifty-two week high of $264.04. The business’s 50-day moving average is $247.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $235.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 15.79% and a return on equity of 57.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 9.38 EPS for the current year.

Hershey Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a $1.036 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $4.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.01%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,251 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.95, for a total value of $3,433,778.45. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 153,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,972,090.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Rohit Grover sold 2,925 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.12, for a total value of $766,701.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,765,329.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,251 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.95, for a total transaction of $3,433,778.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 153,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,972,090.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,265 shares of company stock valued at $13,371,072 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Hershey Profile

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of chocolate, sweets, mints and confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America and International and Other. The North America is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

