The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.38.

GPS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group downgraded GAP from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on GAP from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Citigroup raised their price objective on GAP from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com raised GAP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised GAP from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th.

Shares of NYSE:GPS opened at $10.07 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.31, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.68. GAP has a 1 year low of $7.79 and a 1 year high of $15.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.91.

GAP ( NYSE:GPS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The apparel retailer reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.16). GAP had a negative net margin of 1.29% and a negative return on equity of 6.07%. The firm had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that GAP will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 4th. GAP’s dividend payout ratio is currently -109.09%.

In other GAP news, CEO Mark Breitbard sold 22,918 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.78, for a total transaction of $201,220.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 123,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,088,588.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,582 shares of company stock worth $287,557. 44.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPS. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in GAP by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,561 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of GAP by 208.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 6,923 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 4,678 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of GAP by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,609 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 3,991 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new position in shares of GAP in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $154,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of GAP in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $290,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.72% of the company’s stock.

Gap, Inc operates as a global apparel retail company, which offers clothing, apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children. The firm operates through the following segments: Gap Global, Old Navy Global, Banana Republic Global, Athleta, and Other. The Gap Global segment includes apparel and accessories for men and women under the Gap brand, along with the GapKids, BabyGap, GapMaternity, GapBody, and GapFit collections.

