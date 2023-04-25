The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) Hits New 52-Week High at $100.49

The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $100.49 and last traded at $99.73, with a volume of 18953 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $99.96.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of The Ensign Group from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of The Ensign Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of The Ensign Group from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $106.60.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $92.78 and its 200-day moving average is $92.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a PE ratio of 25.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.02.

The Ensign Group ( NASDAQ:ENSG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $809.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $802.31 million. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 19.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.058 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.82%.

In other The Ensign Group news, CFO Suzanne D. Snapper sold 34,470 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.02, for a total transaction of $3,206,399.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 221,884 shares in the company, valued at $20,639,649.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Suzanne D. Snapper sold 34,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.02, for a total value of $3,206,399.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 221,884 shares in the company, valued at $20,639,649.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Suzanne D. Snapper sold 35,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.07, for a total transaction of $3,532,871.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 221,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,203,931.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 69,911 shares of company stock worth $6,752,290 over the last quarter. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 3.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,635,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,984,000 after acquiring an additional 277,052 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in The Ensign Group by 4.7% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 6,409,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,893,000 after purchasing an additional 288,585 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in The Ensign Group by 2.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,307,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,423,000 after purchasing an additional 134,749 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in The Ensign Group by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,595,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,575,000 after purchasing an additional 179,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in The Ensign Group by 3.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,888,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,203,000 after purchasing an additional 55,108 shares during the last quarter. 88.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Ensign Group, Inc engages in providing skilled nursing, senior living, and rehabilitative care services. It operates through the Skilled Services and Standard Bearer segments. The Skilled Services segments includes the operation of skilled nursing facilities and rehabilitation therapy services. The Standard Bearer segment refers to the leasing to skilled nursing and senior living operations.

