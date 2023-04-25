The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Sold by Flossbach Von Storch AG

Flossbach Von Storch AG lowered its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 782,632 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,230 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $49,783,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola during the third quarter worth $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 956.1% in the fourth quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Coca-Cola

In related news, CEO James Quincey sold 34,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total value of $2,103,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 351,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,216,775.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Coca-Cola news, CEO James Quincey sold 34,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total value of $2,103,660.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 351,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,216,775.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 74,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.71, for a total transaction of $4,344,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 219,790 shares in the company, valued at $12,903,870.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 155,296 shares of company stock valued at $9,256,671 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Coca-Cola Price Performance

KO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 15th. Barclays increased their price objective on Coca-Cola from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $67.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $63.00 in a report on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.35.

Shares of NYSE KO traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $63.91. 3,882,108 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,143,056. The company has a market cap of $276.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.07, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.15. The Coca-Cola Company has a twelve month low of $54.01 and a twelve month high of $66.38.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.78 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.19% and a return on equity of 42.35%. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th were issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. This is a positive change from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.64%.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Co engages in the manufacturing and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Middle East and Africa, Latin America, North America, Asia Pacific, Global Ventures, and Bottling Investments. The company was founded by Asa Griggs Candler on May 8, 1886 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

