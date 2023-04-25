The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Purchased by Parsec Financial Management Inc.

Parsec Financial Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 156,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,566 shares during the quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $13,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHW. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 124,437,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,943,291,000 after buying an additional 2,589,952 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Charles Schwab by 1.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 65,566,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,712,255,000 after acquiring an additional 717,683 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Charles Schwab by 7.4% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 20,767,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,492,565,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431,879 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Charles Schwab by 0.4% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 17,076,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,227,270,000 after purchasing an additional 68,423 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,159,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,345,401,000 after purchasing an additional 725,704 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Charles Schwab

In other Charles Schwab news, CEO Walter W. Bettinger acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $59.31 per share, with a total value of $2,965,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 656,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,937,074.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, President Richard A. Wurster purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $54.39 per share, for a total transaction of $108,780.00. Following the purchase, the president now directly owns 101,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,514,656.49. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Walter W. Bettinger purchased 50,000 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $59.31 per share, with a total value of $2,965,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 656,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,937,074.31. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 81,000 shares of company stock worth $4,706,960 and have sold 676,962 shares worth $53,960,539. 6.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

Shares of SCHW opened at $53.12 on Tuesday. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1 year low of $45.00 and a 1 year high of $86.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.16 billion, a PE ratio of 14.51, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.18.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.03. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 34.82% and a return on equity of 27.36%. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This is a positive change from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is 27.32%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $53.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, April 17th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Charles Schwab from $61.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.21.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

See Also

