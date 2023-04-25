The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) Shares Acquired by AlphaMark Advisors LLC

AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM – Get Rating) by 56.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 705 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boston Beer were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Boston Beer by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,452,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Boston Beer by 64.3% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Boston Beer by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Boston Beer by 220.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,414,000 after acquiring an additional 4,185 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Boston Beer by 42.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,520,000 after acquiring an additional 1,938 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.72% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Annette N. Fritsch sold 220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.37, for a total transaction of $70,041.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $444,762.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Annette N. Fritsch sold 220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.37, for a total transaction of $70,041.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $444,762.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John C. Geist sold 646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.14, for a total value of $206,810.44. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,784,140.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 23.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SAM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Boston Beer in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup began coverage on Boston Beer in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $370.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Boston Beer from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $331.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Roth Mkm cut their price objective on Boston Beer from $282.00 to $276.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Boston Beer from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boston Beer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $302.58.

Shares of NYSE SAM opened at $319.00 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $324.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $350.01. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a one year low of $287.00 and a one year high of $422.75. The company has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.01 and a beta of 1.08.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.93) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($1.65). Boston Beer had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 8.36%. The firm had revenue of $447.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $392.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 7.88 EPS for the current year.

Boston Beer Co, Inc engages in the production of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Truly Hard Seltzer, Twisted Tea, Samuel Adams, Angry Orchard, Hard Cider and Dogfish Head Craft Brewery. Boston Beer produces alcohol beverages, including hard seltzer, malt beverages (“beers“), and hard cider at company-owned breweries and its cidery, and under contract arrangements at other brewery locations.

