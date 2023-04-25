The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.45.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Aaron’s from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aaron’s in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Aaron’s in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Aaron’s from $6.50 to $7.80 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th.

Get Aaron's alerts:

Aaron’s Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:AAN opened at $10.22 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $325.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.79 and a beta of 0.97. Aaron’s has a fifty-two week low of $7.64 and a fifty-two week high of $21.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Aaron’s Increases Dividend

Aaron’s ( NYSE:AAN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $589.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $591.15 million. Aaron’s had a negative net margin of 0.23% and a positive return on equity of 9.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Aaron’s will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 16th were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 15th. This is an increase from Aaron’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Aaron’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -263.16%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aaron’s

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Aaron’s during the 4th quarter worth $8,838,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Aaron’s by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,714,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,746,000 after purchasing an additional 398,527 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Aaron’s by 940.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 346,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,039,000 after purchasing an additional 313,044 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Aaron’s by 120.0% in the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 420,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,029,000 after purchasing an additional 229,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Aaron’s by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,976,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,853,000 after purchasing an additional 221,788 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

About Aaron’s

(Get Rating)

Headquartered in Atlanta, The Aaron’s Company, Inc (NYSE: AAN) is a leading, technology-enabled, omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. Aaron’s engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, appliances, consumer electronics and accessories through its approximately 1,300 company-operated and franchised stores in 47 states and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform, Aarons.com.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Aaron's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aaron's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.