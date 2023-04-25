TG Therapeutics Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:TGTX)

TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Investors acquired 16,362 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 52% compared to the typical daily volume of 10,773 call options.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in TG Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in TG Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. WJ Interests LLC bought a new stake in TG Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in TG Therapeutics by 517.1% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,603 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 5,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of TG Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 68.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TG Therapeutics alerts:

TG Therapeutics Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TGTX traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,838,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,486,720. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.36 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 3.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.29. TG Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $3.48 and a fifty-two week high of $24.50.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TG Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:TGTX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $0.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.04 million. TG Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 7,124.10% and a negative return on equity of 173.03%. As a group, analysts forecast that TG Therapeutics will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TGTX shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on TG Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price objective on TG Therapeutics from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 29th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on TG Therapeutics from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 30th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target (up previously from $24.00) on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.67.

TG Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TG Therapeutics, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Its product pipeline includes TG-1501, TG-1701, Ublituximab, and Umbralisib. The company was founded by Michael Sean Weiss and Laurence H. Shaw on May 18, 1993 and is headquartered in Morrisville, NC.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TG Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TG Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.