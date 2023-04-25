Tezos Tops One Day Volume of $20.00 Million (XTZ)

Tezos (XTZ) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 24th. Tezos has a market capitalization of $934.48 million and $20.00 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tezos coin can now be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00003647 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Tezos has traded 12.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00009741 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0660 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00004601 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001034 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00004196 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001556 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000037 BTC.

About Tezos

Tezos (CRYPTO:XTZ) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 30th, 2018. Tezos’ total supply is 956,789,776 coins and its circulating supply is 935,548,999 coins. Tezos’ official message board is forum.tezosagora.org. The Reddit community for Tezos is https://reddit.com/r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Tezos is www.tezos.com. Tezos’ official Twitter account is @tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Tezos

According to CryptoCompare, “Tezos is an open-source platform for assets and applications that can evolve and upgrade itself without having to split the network. It uses a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism and allows for formal verification to increase security. Users can participate in the consensus process by “baking”, or they can delegate their rights to other users. Arthur Breitman and Kathleen Breitman are the two main creators of Tezos, and a group of developers and researchers have joined them to create the platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tezos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tezos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

