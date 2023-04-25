Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) Price Target Increased to $55.00 by Analysts at Wedbush

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Wedbush from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the bank’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Texas Capital Bancshares’ Q2 2024 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.98 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.00 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on TCBI. TheStreet upgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. UBS Group began coverage on Texas Capital Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. They set a sell rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Texas Capital Bancshares from $80.00 to $63.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Texas Capital Bancshares from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Texas Capital Bancshares from $73.00 to $65.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Texas Capital Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $57.90.

Texas Capital Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock opened at $51.12 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.27. Texas Capital Bancshares has a 12 month low of $45.81 and a 12 month high of $69.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Insider Buying and Selling

Texas Capital Bancshares ( NASDAQ:TCBI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $422.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.71 million. Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 6.00%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Texas Capital Bancshares will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

In other Texas Capital Bancshares news, Director Robert W. Stallings bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.18 per share, for a total transaction of $211,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 45,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $953,100. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Robert W. Stallings purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.94 per share, for a total transaction of $65,820.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $658,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert W. Stallings purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.18 per share, for a total transaction of $211,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 45,000 shares in the company, valued at $953,100. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 13,888 shares of company stock worth $297,493 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Texas Capital Bancshares

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TCBI. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 1,083.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 426 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Texas Capital Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,049 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Texas Capital Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 51.1% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. 96.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Texas Capital Bancshares

(Get Rating)

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc is the holding company of Texas Capital Bank, which engages in the provision of financial services and customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company was founded by George F. Jones, Jr. and Joseph M. Grant in November 1996 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Featured Articles

