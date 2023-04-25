Terra Classic (LUNC) Price Tops $0.0001 on Major Exchanges

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 25th. One Terra Classic coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Terra Classic has a market cap of $649.78 million and $32.68 million worth of Terra Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Terra Classic has traded down 12.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded down 28.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00006882 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0658 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003601 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00004517 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001021 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00004121 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001522 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000036 BTC.

About Terra Classic

LUNC uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 23rd, 2019. Terra Classic’s total supply is 6,855,923,279,842 coins and its circulating supply is 5,897,894,941,530 coins. Terra Classic’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money. The Reddit community for Terra Classic is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Terra Classic’s official website is terra.money. Terra Classic’s official Twitter account is @terra_money.

Terra Classic Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra is a decentralized blockchain platform that uses stablecoins to create a new financial infrastructure. Its native token, Luna, acts as collateral for the entire Terra economy and a staking token that secures the PoS network. After a governance vote, a new chain was created assuming the Terra name, while the original Cosmos chain was re-branded as Terra Classic. The family of Terra stablecoins achieves stability through consistent mining rewards, with contracting and expanding the money supply. Currently, the family of Terra stablecoins includes KRT, UST, MNT, and SDR, with more to be added in the future.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terra Classic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Terra Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

