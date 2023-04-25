Tenret Co LLC Trims Holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Tenret Co LLC reduced its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 49.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,508 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,816 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Tenret Co LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Tenret Co LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $1,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fifth Third Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 23,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 4,029 shares in the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,153,000. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,086,000. First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 19,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln National Corp raised its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 88,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,479,000 after purchasing an additional 3,941 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab International Equity ETF Price Performance

SCHF traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.50. 309,240 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,069,390. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $27.40 and a 52 week high of $35.91.

Schwab International Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.