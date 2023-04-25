Tenret Co LLC Increases Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Tenret Co LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,455 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,531 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for about 9.0% of Tenret Co LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Tenret Co LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $9,261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 87.7% during the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1,612.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 263.2% during the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

VUG stock traded down $2.18 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $246.03. 85,319 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,053,395. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.66 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $203.64 and a 1 year high of $267.61. The company has a 50-day moving average of $240.25 and a 200-day moving average of $229.16.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

