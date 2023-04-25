Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) Downgraded by Pareto Securities

Pareto Securities lowered shares of Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on TELNY. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Telenor ASA in a report on Thursday, January 12th. They set an equal weight rating for the company. UBS Group raised Telenor ASA from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Barclays upgraded shares of Telenor ASA from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Nordea Equity Research raised Telenor ASA from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Telenor ASA currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $110.00.

Telenor ASA Stock Up 1.7 %

TELNY opened at $12.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.49. Telenor ASA has a 12 month low of $8.55 and a 12 month high of $14.55.

About Telenor ASA

Telenor ASA ( OTCMKTS:TELNY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter. Telenor ASA had a return on equity of 38.51% and a net margin of 39.55%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Telenor ASA will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Telenor ASA engages in the provision of telecommunications, data, and media services. Its products and services include mobile communication, fixed line communication, and broadcasting activities. It operates through the following segments: Norway, Sweden, Denmark, DNA-Finland, dtac-Thailand, Digi-Malaysia, Grameenphone-Bangladesh, Pakistan, and Other Units.

