TC Energy (TSE:TRP) Price Target Raised to C$63.00

TC Energy (TSE:TRP – Get Rating) (NYSE:TRP) had its target price increased by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from C$60.00 to C$63.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 13.41% from the company’s previous close.

TRP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$60.50 to C$59.50 in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$67.00 to C$66.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Veritas Investment Research raised shares of TC Energy from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$66.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$51.00 to C$52.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$61.56.

Shares of TRP stock traded up C$0.66 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$55.55. 596,822 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,539,641. TC Energy has a 52 week low of C$50.70 and a 52 week high of C$74.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$54.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$56.80. The company has a market capitalization of C$56.66 billion, a PE ratio of 86.80, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 172.38.

TC Energy ( TSE:TRP Get Rating ) (NYSE:TRP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported C$1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.12 by C($0.01). TC Energy had a return on equity of 2.33% and a net margin of 4.99%. The business had revenue of C$4.04 billion for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that TC Energy will post 4.3610895 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Richard Prior acquired 1,300 shares of TC Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$36.90 per share, with a total value of C$47,970.00. In related news, Senior Officer Patrick M. Keys bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$56.85 per share, for a total transaction of C$56,851.00. Also, Director Richard Prior bought 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$36.90 per share, for a total transaction of C$47,970.00. Insiders have acquired 3,148 shares of company stock valued at $149,679 in the last ninety days. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Storage. The company builds and operates 93,300 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

