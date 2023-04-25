Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 765 Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $392,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ELV. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth $1,936,996,000. Edmp Inc. acquired a new stake in Elevance Health during the 4th quarter worth about $6,580,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Elevance Health by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,333,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,818,000 after acquiring an additional 38,563 shares in the last quarter. Newport Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $661,865,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $507,648,000. 87.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Elevance Health news, EVP Gloria M. Mccarthy sold 15,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.76, for a total value of $6,714,986.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,435 shares in the company, valued at $22,876,230.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ELV stock traded up $3.08 on Tuesday, hitting $466.00. The stock had a trading volume of 307,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,163,839. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $440.02 and a 12-month high of $549.52. The stock has a market cap of $110.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of $472.21 and a 200 day moving average of $491.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The company reported $9.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.26 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $41.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.93 billion. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $8.25 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is 23.04%.

ELV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Loop Capital cut their price target on Elevance Health from $565.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $571.00 to $575.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised Elevance Health from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $523.00 to $572.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Elevance Health from $597.00 to $561.00 in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Elevance Health has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $571.12.

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health company, which engages in improving lives and communities, and making healthcare simpler. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. The Commercial and Specialty Business segment provides insurance products and services such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability and supplemental health insurance.

