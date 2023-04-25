Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. Purchases New Stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,043 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 41.6% during the 4th quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,757 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $670,000 after buying an additional 1,690 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth $403,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at $405,000. Homestead Advisers Corp increased its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 56.6% during the fourth quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp now owns 545 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aveo Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth $278,000. 76.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

Marathon Petroleum Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MPC traded down $2.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $124.17. 559,293 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,811,921. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 52 week low of $77.62 and a 52 week high of $138.83. The company has a market cap of $55.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $120.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $6.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.54 by $1.11. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 41.55% and a net margin of 8.07%. The business had revenue of $39.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. Marathon Petroleum’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 20.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 15th. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is 10.49%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Suzanne Gagle sold 60,019 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.28, for a total transaction of $8,059,351.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 45,997 shares in the company, valued at $6,176,477.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Marathon Petroleum news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $780,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,543,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Suzanne Gagle sold 60,019 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.28, for a total transaction of $8,059,351.32. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,176,477.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on MPC. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $134.00 to $157.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. UBS Group began coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James raised their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Marathon Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $137.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.69.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

(Get Rating)

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in the refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.