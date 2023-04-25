Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. cut its stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,079 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,120 shares during the period. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $6,819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Riverview Trust Co raised its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 56.5% in the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 36 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Legacy Bridge LLC increased its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 180.0% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 56 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 51.4% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 56 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. 90.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro sold 740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $890.00, for a total transaction of $658,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $687,970. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ORLY traded down $2.66 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $904.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 431,535. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $849.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $825.38. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a one year low of $562.90 and a one year high of $912.00. The stock has a market cap of $55.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.88.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The specialty retailer reported $8.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.71 by $0.66. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.08% and a negative return on equity of 234.76%. The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $7.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 36.63 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ORLY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $800.00 to $890.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $900.00 price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $830.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $925.00 to $985.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $873.38.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts, maintenance items consisting of oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products, and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

