Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. Invests $284,000 in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,362 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Argent Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 60.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:META traded down $3.64 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $209.15. The stock had a trading volume of 5,535,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,375,014. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.09 and a 52 week high of $224.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $196.26 and its 200 day moving average is $151.46. The stock has a market cap of $542.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.20.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.88. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 21.23% and a net margin of 19.90%. The firm had revenue of $32.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 10.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total value of $50,616.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,568,132. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total value of $50,616.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,568,132. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.96, for a total transaction of $242,144.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,949 shares in the company, valued at $510,059.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 68,597 shares of company stock worth $12,483,981. Insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on META. UBS Group lifted their price target on Meta Platforms from $235.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $220.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on Meta Platforms from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. MKM Partners lifted their target price on Meta Platforms from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on Meta Platforms from $140.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.39.

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

