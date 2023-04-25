Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. Increases Stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 192,941 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,477 shares during the period. Accenture accounts for 2.7% of Tandem Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $51,484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tsfg LLC grew its stake in Accenture by 108.7% in the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 96 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Accenture by 61.8% in the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 123 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in Accenture in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 73.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ACN stock traded down $2.70 on Tuesday, reaching $274.55. 258,851 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,376,601. Accenture plc has a 52 week low of $242.80 and a 52 week high of $322.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.48 billion, a PE ratio of 25.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $271.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $275.59.

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $15.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.59 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 30.73% and a net margin of 11.00%. Accenture’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.54 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 11.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 13th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 12th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.25%.

In other Accenture news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.06, for a total transaction of $1,750,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 174,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,753,965.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.06, for a total value of $1,750,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 174,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,753,965.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 2,954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.05, for a total value of $827,267.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,849,742.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,760 shares of company stock valued at $2,731,555. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ACN shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Accenture from $340.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Accenture from $310.00 to $327.00 in a report on Friday, March 24th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Accenture in a report on Monday, March 13th. StockNews.com downgraded Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Accenture in a report on Monday, March 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $314.00.

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

