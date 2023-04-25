Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. Has $29.83 Million Holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 359,886 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,726 shares during the period. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. owned about 0.13% of McCormick & Company, Incorporated worth $29,831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 27.9% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,377,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,730,000 after acquiring an additional 737,040 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 4.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,756,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $980,404,000 after acquiring an additional 564,889 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,955,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,889,787,000 after acquiring an additional 462,997 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 85.5% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 977,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,700,000 after acquiring an additional 450,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the third quarter worth approximately $27,153,000. 79.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get McCormick & Company Incorporated alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at McCormick & Company, Incorporated

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, Director Michael D. Mangan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $375,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,137 shares in the company, valued at $2,860,275. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 19.00% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Stock Up 0.7 %

MKC stock traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $85.80. 95,373 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,432,283. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.73. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $70.60 and a 1-year high of $103.84. The firm has a market cap of $23.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.71, a P/E/G ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.52.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 14.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.16%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Friday, March 10th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $75.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.10.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

(Get Rating)

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers, and foodservice businesses. It operates through the Consumer and Flavor Solutions segments. The Consumer segment sells spices, seasonings, condiments, and sauces.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.