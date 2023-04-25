Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. Decreases Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,771 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,402 shares during the period. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. 72.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on PYPL. Truist Financial raised PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on PayPal from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group cut PayPal from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on PayPal from $117.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on PayPal in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PayPal presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.17.

Insider Activity at PayPal

PayPal Stock Performance

In other PayPal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman bought 26,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $76.17 per share, for a total transaction of $1,985,371.05. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 395,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,113,885.67. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PYPL traded down $1.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $73.09. 2,019,269 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,332,236. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.39 and a 1-year high of $103.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.07 billion, a PE ratio of 34.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $74.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.63.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $7.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 17.48%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Profile

(Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platforms for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. It manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

Further Reading

