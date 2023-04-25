Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. Cuts Stake in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 456,456 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,777 shares during the period. J. M. Smucker accounts for about 3.7% of Tandem Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $72,330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 295.7% during the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 224.2% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in J. M. Smucker in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors own 79.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SJM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $153.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Argus upgraded shares of J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 27th. UBS Group upgraded shares of J. M. Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $132.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $168.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.27.

J. M. Smucker Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE SJM traded up $1.83 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $153.50. 67,748 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 898,826. The firm has a market cap of $16.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $152.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $151.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The J. M. Smucker Company has a fifty-two week low of $119.82 and a fifty-two week high of $163.07.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 8.54% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.33 earnings per share. Analysts predict that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.68 EPS for the current year.

J. M. Smucker Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.45%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Richard K. Smucker sold 51,373 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.27, for a total value of $7,925,312.71. Following the sale, the director now owns 640,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,795,896.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 4,795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.74, for a total value of $732,388.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,390,850.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard K. Smucker sold 51,373 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.27, for a total transaction of $7,925,312.71. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 640,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,795,896.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 122,462 shares of company stock worth $18,744,753 over the last quarter. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

J. M. Smucker Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

Read More

