Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. Buys Shares of 950 Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 950 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 51.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 150 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Albemarle in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Albemarle by 49.0% in the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 149 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Albemarle in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Albemarle in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Albemarle from $298.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on Albemarle from $290.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Albemarle from $350.00 to $277.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Albemarle from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $262.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $293.50.

NYSE:ALB traded down $4.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $179.56. The stock had a trading volume of 912,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,899,959. The company has a market capitalization of $21.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.54. Albemarle Co. has a 1-year low of $171.82 and a 1-year high of $334.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $225.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $249.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $8.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.46 by $0.16. Albemarle had a net margin of 36.75% and a return on equity of 37.63%. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. Albemarle’s revenue was up 193.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Albemarle Co. will post 26.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. This is a boost from Albemarle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.01%.

In other Albemarle news, CFO Scott Tozier sold 5,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.40, for a total value of $1,432,980.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 69,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,473,054.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Albemarle Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following business segments: Lithium, Bromine, Catalysts, and All Other.

