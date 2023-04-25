Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. Boosts Stake in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 174,851 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 18,544 shares during the quarter. ResMed comprises 1.9% of Tandem Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ResMed were worth $36,392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RMD. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in ResMed during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ResMed by 72.8% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 159 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ResMed during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ResMed during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ResMed by 162.5% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 210 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. 64.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ResMed Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:RMD traded down $1.51 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $227.98. 51,762 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 596,115. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $216.22 and a 200-day moving average of $218.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.48. ResMed Inc. has a 12 month low of $189.40 and a 12 month high of $247.65.

ResMed Announces Dividend

ResMed ( NYSE:RMD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.04. ResMed had a net margin of 21.51% and a return on equity of 25.46%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $996.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that ResMed Inc. will post 6.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 8th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.94%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of ResMed in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of ResMed in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $255.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of ResMed from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ResMed in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $259.00.

Insider Activity at ResMed

In related news, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.65, for a total transaction of $336,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 256,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,628,565.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other ResMed news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.95, for a total value of $1,174,441.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 436,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,416,455. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.65, for a total transaction of $336,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 256,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,628,565.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,619 shares of company stock valued at $6,616,260 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

ResMed Profile

ResMed, Inc engages in providing digital health and cloud-connected medical devices. Its digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, and other chronic diseases. The firm operates through the Sleep and Respiratory Care and Software as a Service segments.

Further Reading

