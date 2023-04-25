Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Stephens

Research analysts at Stephens started coverage on shares of Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

TALO has been the topic of a number of other reports. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Talos Energy from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Talos Energy from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Talos Energy in a research note on Friday, March 24th. TheStreet downgraded Talos Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Talos Energy in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.50.

Talos Energy Price Performance

NYSE:TALO traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $13.75. The stock had a trading volume of 1,390,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,582,607. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 2.21. Talos Energy has a one year low of $11.67 and a one year high of $25.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Talos Energy ( NYSE:TALO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $342.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $350.00 million. Talos Energy had a return on equity of 23.32% and a net margin of 23.12%. As a group, analysts expect that Talos Energy will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Talos Energy news, major shareholder Bcc Enven Investments (S), L.P sold 363,804 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total value of $5,275,158.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,145,377 shares in the company, valued at $219,607,966.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Talos Energy

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV purchased a new position in Talos Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,870,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Talos Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000. ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new position in Talos Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Talos Energy by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 199,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,955,000 after buying an additional 11,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Talos Energy by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 58,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $864,000 after buying an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.24% of the company’s stock.

Talos Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Talos Energy, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It focuses on the exploration, acquisition, exploitation and development of shallow and deepwater assets near existing infrastructure in the United State Gulf of Mexico.

Featured Articles

