Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) Rating Increased to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday morning.

TTWO has been the subject of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $125.00 to $124.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. MKM Partners cut their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $140.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $122.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Take-Two Interactive Software currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $136.12.

Get Take-Two Interactive Software alerts:

Take-Two Interactive Software Trading Up 2.2 %

NASDAQ:TTWO opened at $127.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.91. Take-Two Interactive Software has a 12 month low of $90.00 and a 12 month high of $137.43. The company has a market capitalization of $21.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.54, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.69.

Insider Buying and Selling at Take-Two Interactive Software

Take-Two Interactive Software ( NASDAQ:TTWO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($1.79). Take-Two Interactive Software had a positive return on equity of 4.37% and a negative net margin of 8.35%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Take-Two Interactive Software will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, President Karl Slatoff sold 68,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.12, for a total value of $8,347,024.12. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 262,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,078,237.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Take-Two Interactive Software

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 82.9% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 73.2% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $319,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 161.9% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 128.1% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. 87.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets, and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.