Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Stock Holdings Lifted by Flossbach Von Storch AG

Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 66.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 262,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 104,500 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $19,516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sanders Capital LLC grew its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 42,934,330 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,943,578,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445,645 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,023,610 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $687,219,000 after purchasing an additional 523,674 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC grew its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 9,608,670 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $658,770,000 after purchasing an additional 673,709 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,436,901 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $523,924,000 after purchasing an additional 185,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,773,485 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $395,831,000 after purchasing an additional 210,618 shares in the last quarter. 16.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TSM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $550.00 to $600.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Thursday, April 20th. KGI Securities started coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $126.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.80.

Shares of TSM stock traded down $1.97 on Tuesday, hitting $82.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,772,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,417,717. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.86. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a fifty-two week low of $59.43 and a fifty-two week high of $98.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $89.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $428.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.11.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a $0.3597 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is presently 21.95%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products, information applications, wired and wireless communications systems products, and automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

