Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Shares Acquired by Meridian Investment Counsel Inc.

Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,570 shares during the period. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing makes up about 3.2% of Meridian Investment Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $7,917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TSM. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV increased its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 121.2% during the 3rd quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 365 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Zeal Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. 16.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Trading Down 2.4 %

TSM stock traded down $1.99 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $82.65. 6,947,050 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,459,898. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $89.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.10. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1 year low of $59.43 and a 1 year high of $98.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $428.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.11.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.3597 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.95%.

TSM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $550.00 to $600.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Susquehanna raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $126.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 17th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, KGI Securities began coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.80.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products, information applications, wired and wireless communications systems products, and automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

