Synovus Financial Corp Sells 7,061 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Synovus Financial Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 388,886 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 7,061 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $16,734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Webster Bank N. A. lifted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 88.5% in the 3rd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 639 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 72.49% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Hugh S. Cummins III sold 35,229 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total value of $1,727,982.45. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 307,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,061,734.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Hugh S. Cummins III sold 35,229 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total value of $1,727,982.45. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 307,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,061,734.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David M. Ratcliffe bought 13,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $38.08 per share, for a total transaction of $499,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,486,072. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE:TFC traded down $0.77 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.05. The company had a trading volume of 3,315,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,386,112. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.57. The stock has a market cap of $41.24 billion, a PE ratio of 6.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.06. Truist Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $28.70 and a 1-year high of $53.34.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 22.81% and a return on equity of 12.37%. Truist Financial’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on TFC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird raised Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 13th. Citigroup raised Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Barclays dropped their target price on Truist Financial from $57.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.24.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses, and municipalities. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, Insurance Holdings, and Other, Treasury & Corporate.

Featured Articles

