Synovus Financial Corp Sells 16,409 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Synovus Financial Corp trimmed its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,456,318 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,409 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Synovus Financial Corp owned 1.08% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $121,748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWP. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,224,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,746,000 after purchasing an additional 733,494 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,825,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,587,000 after acquiring an additional 594,320 shares in the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 429.9% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 540,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,391,000 after acquiring an additional 438,500 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 43.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,331,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,779,000 after acquiring an additional 402,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 107.3% during the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 504,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,183,000 after acquiring an additional 261,158 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWP traded down $1.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $89.25. 94,770 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 768,189. The company has a market cap of $12.00 billion, a PE ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.10. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $74.75 and a 52-week high of $95.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $89.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.15.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

