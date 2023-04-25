Synovus Financial Corp Raises Stock Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,268,150 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,889 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 1.0% of Synovus Financial Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $85,537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bricktown Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $5,924,000. Parsec Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 50,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,404,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 95,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,459,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 6,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the period. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 224.7% in the 4th quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after acquiring an additional 7,603 shares during the period.

Shares of IWR stock traded down $0.85 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $68.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 382,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,303,991. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.34 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $60.73 and a 12-month high of $75.44.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

