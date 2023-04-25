Synovus Financial Corp Raises Stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 571.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 511,794 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 435,548 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp owned 0.15% of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $41,542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 9,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 9,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 5,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Triumph Capital Management grew its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 2,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. 22.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SHY stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $82.21. The company had a trading volume of 1,069,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,779,448. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $82.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.63. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $80.48 and a one year high of $83.53.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 3rd. This is a positive change from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%.

(Get Rating)

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.