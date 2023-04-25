Synovus Financial Corp Purchases 14,766 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 270,878 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,766 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $32,668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Kaydan Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,050,000. HM Payson & Co. increased its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 114,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,790,000 after buying an additional 11,972 shares during the period. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. increased its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 39,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,713,000 after buying an additional 783 shares during the period. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 17,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,080,000 after buying an additional 1,739 shares during the period. 43.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Select Dividend ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DVY traded down $0.94 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $117.08. 119,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 701,453. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $105.59 and a 12-month high of $131.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $116.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.55. The firm has a market cap of $21.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares Select Dividend ETF

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th were given a dividend of $1.005 per share. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 23rd.

(Get Rating)

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.